Get ready for Professor Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul has used George Orwell’s dystopian classic 1984 in the past to demonstrate the dangers of “Big Brother” and mass surveillance.

Now he’s going to teach a class on it.

“Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, will teach a course on ‘dystopian visions’ next fall in the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences, the school’s dean confirmed Thursday,” reports George Washington University’s Hatchet. “CCAS Dean Ben Vinson said the course will focus on the history of dystopian attitudes and how they relate to current events and political debates.”

“When Senator Paul’s office approached us about coming to campus to teach this course, we agreed that his unique voice as a sitting senator would provide an engaging backdrop for our students,” Vinson said in an email.

During the Thanksgiving season of 2012, Sen. Paul posted on FB:

This week, millions of traveling Americans will have to endure intrusive and humiliating “security” by the TSA. The President just signed a secret directive that gives government more power over the internet. The once controversial Patriot Act is now bipartisan consensus, giving government free rein to spy on citizens. Is 1984 now?

Paul included a video of a speech he delivered in Las Vegas that year about how dystopian novels can teach us lessons about the dangers of the state encroaching on our private lives.

Some were excited.

“I am thrilled to have an opportunity to join the faculty and students at the George Washington University for the upcoming fall semester,” Sen. Paul said to the GW Hatchet through a school spokesman.