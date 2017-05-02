Rand Paul endorses Glenn Jacobs for mayor

Glenn Jacobs, known the world over as World Wrestling Entertainment’s “Kane,” is also a longtime libertarian and conservative activist who recently stepped into the political arena when he announced his bid for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, Jacobs received the endorsement of one of the most high profile libertarian-leaning conservatives in Washington, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

"The battle for liberty happens at all levels, federal, state and local," Paul said in a statement shared on social media. "My friend Glenn Jacobs not only made a name for himself in the world of WWE, but for years has labored as a community activist eager to bring more freedom and prosperity to as many people as possible."





“His small government and pro-liberty philosophy of government – on education, the economy, regulation, taxes and more – is exactly what we need more of in our politics,” Paul added. “It’s why I think Glenn would be an excellent choice for mayor of Knox County.”

The Jacobs campaign shared the endorsement accompanied by a photo of Paul and Jacobs together. Both were featured speakers at an event for libertarian youth activist group Young Americans for Liberty in Atlanta last month.

When Glenn Jacobs announced that he was running for mayor of Knox County last month, it made national headlines. The WWE star told Rare at the time that his belief in free markets and individual liberty were part of what interested him in becoming involved in politics, comparing his libertarian Republican philosophy to that of Sen. Rand Paul, Reps. Justin Amash, Thomas Massie, and his own congressman, Rep. Jimmy Duncan.

Jacobs said on his official campaign Facebook page Tuesday, “I’m extremely proud to be endorsed by Senator Rand Paul, the most conservative Senator in the U.S. Congress.”

The pro wrestling veteran and political activist also owns an insurance agency in Knox County and is known in his community for his constant charity work. “Knox County is a great place and we’re so happy and feel so blessed to live here,” Jacobs said of he and his wife Crystal when he announced his campaign. “I want to do my part going forward,” Jacobs added.

At least two other challengers are expected to run for Knox County’s open mayor’s seat, including County Commissioner Bob Thomas and Knox County Sheriff Jimmy Jones.

The mayoral general election takes place May 1, 2018.