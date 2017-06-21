Ric Flair endorses Glenn “Kane” Jacobs for mayor

Ric Flair is considered by many to be the greatest pro wrestler of all time. He has also been known to get political on occasion, with Republicans in his adopted state of North Carolina even trying once to convince Flair to run for governor, which he declined.

But Flair does want his friend Glenn Jacobs to become the next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

In April, Jacobs, known around the world as World Wrestling Entertainment star “Kane,” announced he would be running as a Republican for the open mayoral seat of the county he has called home for over two decades.





In a video shared on social media, Flair announced he would be part of a fundraiser in Knox County for Jacobs in July.

The greatest of all time is coming to K-town!! pic.twitter.com/tEWEy0pwQQ — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 21, 2017

“Hey this is the Nature Boy Ric Flair telling all of Knoxville, Tennessee, that on July 12, I will be there alive and in color to support my very close friend Glenn Jacobs in an attempt to become the mayor of Knoxville!” Flair said.

Jacobs is actually running for mayor of Knox County, which Knoxville is located in, but the two are often confused by non-Tennesseans.

“There’s only one Glenn Jacobs. There’s only one Kane. There’s only one Nature Boy,” Flair added, before again plugging the fundraiser and finishing with his trademark “Wooo!”

Jacobs told Rare, “I’m proud to have the support of my friend, Ric Flair, the greatest professional wrestler of all time and a man who is a household name all over the world, but especially here in East Tennessee.”

Flair has wrestled in every major promotion in the United States that has existed over the last four decades, but arguably achieved his greatest work as part of Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1980s which heavily toured the Southeast. Jacobs has been with the WWE for over two decades as the demonic “Kane,” the storyline brother of popular star The Undertaker.

This is not the first political vote of confidence Jacobs has had from the pro wrestling community. WWE announcer and Hall of Famer Jim Ross, former World Championship Wrestling (Ted Turner’s former wrestling promotion) kingpin Eric Bischoff and legendary manager Jim Cornette – who is usually staunchly opposed to all things Republican – have all said complimentary things about Jacobs and given their personal endorsements.

Last month, Jacobs was endorsed by Senator Rand Paul, and Knox County’s possible future mayor considers himself a part of the libertarian wing of the Republican Party.

At his announcement in April, Jacobs sat down with Rare to discuss his political philosophy, pro wrestling and more.