Reports that Omarosa Manigault is now on the “no-fly” list are raising eyebrows across America

As Chief of Staff John Kelly moves to shake up the White House, he is reportedly pushing out President Donald Trump’s long-time adviser, Omarosa Manigault.

Manigault, who was formerly a contestant on “The Apprentice,” has been in hot water with Kelly since he joined Trump’s staff.

Kelly’s aide, Kirstjen Nielsen, has also joined her boss in helping to regulate the Oval Office. Among her other duties, Nielsen has been regulating Kelly’s “no-fly list” of aides, whom he deems “unfit to attend serious meetings,” and Manigault has reportedly found herself on that list, according to the New York Times.





Kelly has reportedly been upset with Manigault over the access that she previously enjoyed with the president and her ability to influence Trump. Specifically, the former Marine general has become upset with Manigault’s tendency to slip the president news articles before they have been vetted by his staff, The Daily Beast reported.

Though Trump has praised Kelly in public, he’s reportedly been calling former advisers like Steve Bannon while his Chief of Staff is out of the room. He also seems upset at the attention that Kelly places on the news clippings that come across his desk.