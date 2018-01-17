Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) used the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday to fire directly back at President Donald Trump, comparing the Commander-In Chief’s words to those of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.





Flake stated that Trump has used statements also used by Stalin against his enemies.

CBS News reported that Flake, in an excerpt released prior to his speech, said, “Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies. … It bears noting that so fraught with malice was the phrase ‘enemy of the people,’ that even Nikita Khrushchev forbade its use, telling the Soviet Communist Party that the phrase had been introduced by Stalin for the purpose of ‘annihilating such individuals’ who disagreed with the supreme leader.”

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake blasts Trump for attacks on press in fiery Senate floor speech https://t.co/PT6JhIsgRb pic.twitter.com/PWIQ40RiVH — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 17, 2018

Flake said that Trump has used the term “enemy of the people” in describing the free press last year, CNBC reported.

Flake reached out via Twitter earlier this week that he was not saying that Trump was like Stalin, clarifying the intent of his speech, saying that Stalin was a maniacal killer.