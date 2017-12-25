Kentucky Senator Rand Paul shared a Christmas message for his constituents and supporters on Christmas Day Monday.

“Merry Christmas, everybody. It’s great to be home in Kentucky,” he said, before reflecting on the events of this last year.





“It’s been a big year, I think a great year for the country. We look forward to 2018, and having an even better year.”

Then Paul’s wife Kelley shared a message.

“From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and happy holidays.”

It’s been an eventful political season this as the year closes with a large tax bill getting passed and signed before Christmas.