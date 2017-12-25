Menu
Catalonia elects pro-independence parliament, putting Spain's prime minister in a tough position
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul shared a Christmas message for his constituents and supporters on Christmas Day Monday.

“Merry Christmas, everybody. It’s great to be home in Kentucky,” he said, before reflecting on the events of this last year.


RELATED: Rand Paul holds up Trump nominee over NSA spying

“It’s been a big year, I think a great year for the country. We look forward to 2018, and having an even better year.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Sen. Rand Paul and Kelley Paul attend the Capitol File 58th Presidential Inauguration Reception at Fiola Mare on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

Then Paul’s wife Kelley shared a message.

“From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and happy holidays.”

RELATED: Rand Paul wants to stop Congress from exceeding budget caps

It’s been an eventful political season this as the year closes with a large tax bill getting passed and signed before Christmas.

Sen. Rand Paul shares a very special Christmas message from his home in Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Christmas with his wife Kelley. Screenshot/YouTube
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
