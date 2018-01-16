Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon to testify before a grand jury as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to the Trump campaign, The New York Times reported Tuesday.





Bannon is only the latest Trump associate to find himself caught in Mueller’s probe; former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Campaign Manager Paul Manafort have been charged by the special counsel. On Tuesday, Bannon testified before the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russians. That meeting took place behind closed doors.

Bannon was President Trump’s chief strategist for the first few months that the president was in the White House before he was removed. His exit from the White House followed reports that he was criticizing the president and members of the first family. He recently released a book, “Fire and Fury”, which alleges that Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer “treasonous.”

Trump later branded Bannon “sloppy Steve” and declared “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” adding “when he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Cox Media Group’s Theresa Seiger contributed to this report.