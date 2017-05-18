The hidden stories behind the special counsel

On Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein finally did something that he should have done as soon as he was confirmed to his post: hand the Russia investigation to a special counsel with an impeccable reputation for hard work, tenacity, and fairness.

The Trump-Russia-Mike Flynn-James Comey story just got a whole lot more interesting.

The fact that Robert Mueller, a former federal prosecutor and FBI Director, was chosen to direct the investigation means that the facts of the case will eventually get out. Mueller detail-oriented investigative approach, his bureaucratic acumen (he saved the FBI from being smashed like a hammer after the September 11th attacks), and his sterling reputation across both sides of the aisle mean that it would politically perilous — in addition to legally treacherous — for the Trump White House to be seen as not cooperating with the probe. There is a reason why the Trump administration didn’t support the Justice Department appointing a special counsel into the Russia matter: special counsels are unpredictable, and the course of the investigation could expand faster than the administration is able to respond.





The coverage to date has concentrated primarily on the reputation of Robert Mueller, the man. But there are several stories hidden underneath the larger story that should also be given some consideration: