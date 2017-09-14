THE WALL FALLS: Trump cuts deal with Democrats to save Dreamers

The top House and Senate Democrats have announced an agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children.

The agreement would specifically not include Trump’s long-sought border wall, though it would come with some border security enhancements. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.





It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

