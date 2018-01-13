Dr. Ronny Jackson, the doctor attending to President Donald Trump, says President Donald Trump “is in excellent health” after a physical health exam that went “exceptionally well,” according to a statement released by the White House. Dr. Jackson says that he plans to elaborate in a longer briefing next Tuesday, January 16th.





Trump’s physical exam — the first of his presidency — took place today at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, outside Washington DC, according to the Associated Press. The check-up came just before Trump left for another weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, a golf club at which he spent nearly every third day of his presidency in 2017 alone.

The exam came as Democrats and members of the media openly question Trump’s mental fitness for office. President Trump has fired back at those claims, declaring himself a “not smart, but genius… and a very stable genius at that.”

The three-hour exam yielded similar results to the medical exam Trump underwent in 2016. At the time, his doctor concluded that Trump “is in excellent physical health.” A year earlier, Dr. Harold Bornstein said in a December 2015 letter: “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

In an interview conducted after the election, Dr. Bornstein displayed complete nonchalance about the possibility of Trump — the oldest president ever elected to the office of President — suffering a health failure.

“If something happens to him, then it happens to him,” said Dr. Bornstein in a somewhat surreal interview. “That’s why we have a Vice President and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.”

While Trump’s mental state has come into question, it was neither tested nor examined today. Trump was not scheduled to take a psychiatric exam, according to the Chicago Tribune, and cognitive screenings that test memory and other elementary brain functions are not part of a routine physical checkup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.