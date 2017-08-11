Trump doubles down on North Korea rhetoric: “What I said is what I mean”

In a Friday afternoon chat with reporters at his golf course in Bridgewater, New Jersey, President Donald Trump said that he stands by previous comments he has made about North Korea.

“We are looking at that very carefully. I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said. What I said is what I mean,” Trump told reporters of North Korea. “We want to talk about a country that has misbehaved for many, many years … decades actually.”

“We’ll either be very, very successful, quickly, or we’re going to be very, very successful in a different way, quickly.”

Earlier in the day, President Trump said that the United States was “locked and loaded” should military action in North Korea be necessary.