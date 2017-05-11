Trump says that he finally agrees with Rosie O’Donnell on this hot topic

Donald Trump tweets so frequently (and some might say so outlandishly) that his statements online have ceased to surprise us. On Tuesday, he referred to the Senate minority leader, and one of the most powerful men in Washington, D.C., as “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer,” and news outlets barely even reported on it. On Monday, he sent out a series of tweets criticizing Sally Yates, and those ruffled some feathers, but probably the most surprising tweet of the month came on Thursday afternoon when Trump retweeted Rosie O’Donnell and declared, “We finally agree on something Rosie.”

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017





Trump and Rosie’s agreement, ironically, is over the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Comey’s dismissal has dominated the news cycle in the past few days.

President Trump’s feud with Rosie dates back to December of 2006,when she criticized him on “The View.” During that segment Rosie also described Trump as “a snake-oil salesman.” Then in December of 2011, Trump took to Twitter, and the feud really began.

I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie–a true loser. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011

President Trump has tweeted about Rosie O’Donnell on at least 75 occasions. And some of his tweets have been rather surprising.

"@ForeverMcIn: @realDonaldTrump how much would it take for you to make out with Rosie O'Donnell?" One trillion, at least! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2013

Rosie is crude, rude, obnoxious and dumb – other than that I like her very much! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2014

So far, Rosie has not commented on the tweet.