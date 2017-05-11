Trump says that he finally agrees with Rosie O’Donnell on this hot topic

Donald Trump tweets so frequently (and some might say so outlandishly) that his statements online have ceased to surprise us. On Tuesday, he referred to the Senate minority leader, and one of the most powerful men in Washington, D.C., as “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer,” and news outlets barely even reported on it. On Monday, he sent out a series of tweets criticizing Sally Yates, and those ruffled some feathers, but probably the most surprising tweet of the month came on Thursday afternoon when Trump retweeted Rosie O’Donnell and declared, “We finally agree on something Rosie.”
Trump and Rosie’s agreement, ironically, is over the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Comey’s dismissal has dominated the news cycle in the past few days.
President Trump’s feud with Rosie dates back to December of 2006,when she criticized him on “The View.” During that segment Rosie also described Trump as “a snake-oil salesman.” Then in December of 2011, Trump took to Twitter, and the feud really began.
President Trump has tweeted about Rosie O’Donnell on at least 75 occasions. And some of his tweets have been rather surprising.
So far, Rosie has not commented on the tweet.