As Congress voted to send a tax bill to the president’s desk Thursday, President Trump had plans of his own.

The 45th president spent the afternoon at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital, the U.S. Army’s flagship hospital and the first stop for many wounded veterans when they return from combat.





President Trump specifically bestowed a Purple Heart to a veteran still in a hospital bed who was injured in Afghanistan. The recipient was 25-year-old First Lieutenant Victor Prato.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described the moment as “one of the most powerful moments” of her life watching the president decorate the war hero.

One of the most powerful moments of my life watching @POTUS give the Purple Heart to this American Hero. Amazed by the strength and resilience of the men and women in our Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/AtoaboF4DE — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 21, 2017

Social Media Director Dan Scavino shared a video of the ceremony.

Today, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump presented the Purple Heart to an American Hero, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/xvSg35Xs70 — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 21, 2017

Friday, President Trump signed a major tax cut into law, before he headed to Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the Christmas holiday with his family. The end of year law marks a major legislative victory for the president who earlier in the year struggled to repeal Obamacare, a major Republican campaign promises for years.

The law will cut the corporate income tax as well as boost take-home pay for middle class Americans.

“I am keeping my promise,” he at the signing ceremony. “I am signing it before Christmas.”