Menu
benjamin netanyahu israel trump Read this Next

Benjamin Netanyahu sent an emotional message to President Trump after he handed Israel a huge victory
Advertisement

As Congress voted to send a tax bill to the president’s desk Thursday, President Trump had plans of his own.

The 45th president spent the afternoon at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital, the U.S. Army’s flagship hospital and the first stop for many wounded veterans when they return from combat.


RELATED: Texas senator cosponsors bill aimed at helping veterans with PTSD

President Trump specifically bestowed a Purple Heart to a veteran still in a hospital bed who was injured in Afghanistan. The recipient was 25-year-old First Lieutenant Victor Prato.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described the moment as “one of the most powerful moments” of her life watching the president decorate the war hero.

One of the most powerful moments of my life watching give the Purple Heart to this American Hero. Amazed by the strength and resilience of the men and women in our Armed Forces.

Social Media Director Dan Scavino shared a video of the ceremony.

RELATED: This double-amputee vet turned congressman has a plea for all Americans on Veterans Day

“Today, presented the Purple Heart to an American Hero, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” he wrote on Twitter.

Friday, President Trump signed a major tax cut into law, before he headed to Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the Christmas holiday with his family. The end of year law marks a major legislative victory for the president who earlier in the year struggled to repeal Obamacare, a major Republican campaign promises for years.

The law will cut the corporate income tax as well as boost take-home pay for middle class Americans.

“I am keeping my promise,” he at the signing ceremony. “I am signing it before Christmas.”

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a copy of legislation he signed before before signing the tax reform bill into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump praised Republican leaders in Congress for all their work on the biggest tax overhaul in decades. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Benjamin Netanyahu sent an emotional message to President Trump after he handed Israel a huge victory
Rare Politics

Benjamin Netanyahu sent an emotional message to President Trump after he handed Israel a huge victory

,
Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer
Rare Politics

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

,
Here’s what federal prosecutors are saying Michael Flynn lied about
Rare Politics

Here’s what federal prosecutors are saying Michael Flynn lied about

,
President Trump announces where his most recent White House paycheck is going
Rare Politics

President Trump announces where his most recent White House paycheck is going

,
Advertisement