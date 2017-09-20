Donald Trump has appointed historic numbers of women to powerful White House roles

Pundits love to attack Donald Trump for not supporting women — they’ve even claimed that he’s a misogynist. But what the president’s detractors are conveniently failing to mention is that the White House communications team is now virtually all women.

The administration recently named 28-year-old Hope Hicks, a longtime Trump supporter and ally, as White House communications director. Hicks is responsible for crafting the administration’s message, which is crucial, given how important it is for Trump to cut through the fake news.

Former Fox News contributor Mercedes Schlapp was also named as senior advisor for strategic communications. Schlapp will play a vital role in helping to advance the White House’s messaging.





Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, was named White House press secretary in July after Sean Spicer announced he would be leaving the administration. Sanders is only the third woman to serve as press secretary, and she’s the first ever working mother in the role.

Perhaps equally as important as the historical significance of her accomplishment is that Sanders embodies the toughness of Trump. She was hired for her skill, not to fill gender quotas. Whether she’s schooling reporters on why Trump had every right to fire former FBI director James Comey or calling out ESPN’s double standard for reprimanding conservative employees while giving Jemele Hill a pass after she called Trump a white supremacist, Sanders has earned the title of power player in the White House.

The White House has never before had a female press secretary and female communications director serving at the same time. With the Media Research Center reporting that 91 percent of the news coverage of Trump during June, July and August was negative, it’s understandable that many aren’t aware of these firsts.

RARE POV: Donald Trump’s UN speech: The good, the bad and the ugly

Kellyanne Conway, who became the first-ever woman to lead a successful presidential campaign, now serves in a key administration role as a counselor to the president. Had a woman led Barack Obama’s winning campaigns in 2008 or 2012, every major publication from Cosmopolitan to Vogue to The New York Times would have lined up to report on the significance of the accomplishment.

And we haven’t even discussed Ivanka Trump, the first daughter who also serves as an advisor to the president.

On top of these talented women, Vice President Mike Pence just hired Alyssa Farah to serve as his press secretary. Farah was previously a top advisor to the House Freedom Caucus.

How about Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who now serves as the United States’ top diplomat? Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been at the forefront of quelling nuclear hostility from North Korea while leading the charge to place aggressive sanctions on the rogue regime.

A woman serves as one of the top foreign policy officials for the Trump administration, and yet this fact gets glossed over in favor of blaming Trump’s rhetoric for North Korea threatening to launch nuclear warheads at the U.S., which they’ve been doing for years.

RARE POV: Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter came together to support free speech

These talented woman oversee the most critical aspects of how the U.S. is represented across the world, yet instead it’s Chelsea Manning who gets put on the covers of magazines.

Manning, the transgender former U.S. Army intelligence analyst who leaked more than 700,000 classified and unclassified government documents in 2010, had her 35-year prison sentence commuted by Obama in the last days of his term. Vogue gave Manning a profile in their magazine that suggested she was someone to look up to. Whether you like or dislike what Manning did, are we really to believe that she’s more of a role model than the women playing major roles in the Trump administration?

And why is it that when Trump appoints historic numbers of women to key administration roles, the very people who claim to be champions of women’s rights are nowhere to be found?