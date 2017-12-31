On Saturday evening, President Trump took to Twitter, once again, to blast the “Fake News Media” and defend his use of social media — even saying he doesn’t use it “because [he] likes to.”





The president wrote that he uses social media “because it is the only way to fight a very dishonest and unfair ‘press.'” His tweet came after a string of high-profile reports by The New York Times. On Thursday, a Times reporter managed to snag an interview with Trump while he was dining at one of his Florida resorts. Then, on Saturday, the Times broke another story claiming that the FBI’s investigation into Trump and Russia was set off by a campaign aide’s drunken remarks to a foreign diplomat — not the famous “dossier.”

I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair “press,” now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent “sources” are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

Trump has said on multiple occasions that he uses social media (primarily Twitter) to circumvent the press in an effort to speak directly to the American people. At one point, he even speculated that he might not be president without Twitter, saying, “When somebody says something about me, I am able to go bing, bing, bing and I take care of it. The other way, I would never be [able to] get the word out.”

Polls examining the approval ratings of Trump and the media tend to be all over the place, though lately, the media has gotten the upper hand. Or at least that’s what the media says.

RELATED: Trump mentioned “collusion” a surprising number of times during his 30-minute interview with the NYT

In the future, there will probably be books chronicling Trump’s tweets and explaining what has happened or hasn’t as a result of those. But, since landing in the Oval Office, the president has feuded with a number of people publicly via his Twitter account, including former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, NBA star Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg and LaVar Ball. A long and ever-growing list of politicians, both American or international, have also found themselves on the receiving end of the president’s tweets.

But, there’s no denying that Trump has a massive audience whenever he wants it. Rare reported earlier this month that the president is now one of the top 20 most followed accounts on Twitter and his follower count continues to rise. Some politicians in Trump’s own party have criticized the president’s social media habits with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) calling them “beneath the dignity of the oval office” and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), at one point, writing, “Please, just stop.” However, party leader Mitch McConnell recently said that he’s “warming up” to Trump’s 280-character messages. And, while we can never be quite sure what Trump will tweet next, we can be sure of one thing: he will tweet again.