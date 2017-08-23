Stop ridiculing Barron Trump

I’m not sure what the obsession is with ridiculing Barron Trump, but it needs to end.

The desire to pick apart how the youngest Trump acts, what he wears, and how he looks most likely grew out of the intense hatred that a good portion of those in the media have for his father. But regardless of where it came from, it is unacceptable. There is nothing so low as taking shots at the child of a politician simply because you don’t like his parent’s policies. It indicates pettiness and extreme laziness.

The mockery began even before the inauguration. In late November, Rosie O’Donnell, a long-time nemesis of Donald Trump’s, wondered aloud on social media whether Barron had autism. She tweeted a video that dissected the young Trump’s mannerisms, and remarked: “Barron Trump Autistic? if so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.” To be clear, there has never been any indication that Barron Trump is autistic. Rosie’s remark was especially cruel.





One of the most well-known moments of ridicule took place on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. The new president had just been sworn in, and already the unfunny talking heads were joking about his pre-teen son, reports Mediaite:

A writer for “Saturday Night Live” broke the usual rule about not targeting the children of politicians we disagree with. For approximately three hours today, “SNL” “Weekend Update” writer Katie Rich had a tweet up saying that President Trump‘s 10-year-old son, Barron, was going to grow up to become America’s “first homeschool shooter.”

Thankfully, the writer who posted that tweet was excoriated by many on both sides of the political aisle, and rightly so. Unfortunately, that’s been far from the only incident of mockery since Barron’s father took office. Ashley Csanady, a reporter for Toronto’s National Post, tweeted about Barron’s facial expressions during the event, commenting that he had “serious resting bitch face.”

Another incident happened in May, after Kathy Griffin appeared in a photo holding what was meant to look like Donald Trump’s severed, bloody head. Naturally, Barron was disturbed by the image, as any child would have been. Ken Jennings, former “Jeopardy!” winner and children’s author, thought it would be amusing to make fun of the incident, tweeting, “Barron Trump saw a very long necktie on a heap of expired deli meat in a dumpster. He thought it was his dad & his little heart is breaking.”

Remember, Jennings is a children’s author. I guess rage against the parent means the children are fair game.

Most recently, Ford Springer, an entertainment reporter at The Daily Caller, decided to call out the 11-year-old for his attire:

I’ve been on the Barron Trump train from the start, but it’s about time the president’s son starts dressing the part. … Barron was returning to the White House from New Jersey on Sunday, and while the president and first lady traveled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theater. … Donald Trump and Melania always depart the White House looking their best. The president wore a fine tailored suit, and Melania wore an elegant dress just as jaw-dropping as the last. But then Barron steps out in a t-shirt, khaki shorts and some suede loafers. What am I missing here? Is Barron just better than I ever was at rebelling against my parents? … His dad is always looking dapper, and his mom has become a worldwide fashion icon since becoming first lady. The youngest Trump doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.

Need I remind everyone again? Barron Trump is 11. Not only that, his attire was entirely appropriate, since it is still summer, and he is a kid.

It truly boggles my mind when adults pick on children. Barron is in the spotlight at a very young age, not an easy place to be. Moreover, his father is one of the most disliked men in the world. The last thing he needs are reporters, celebrities and media personalities dissecting his every move and clothing choice. It crosses the line and has absolutely no place in journalism or commentary.

Thankfully, Chelsea Clinton, one of the few people who actually knows what it feels like to be in Barron’s position, defended the youngster, writing on Twitter, “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

And Barron’s mother, Melania, was grateful, responding, “Thank you [Chelsea Clinton] – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying”

It will be hard for young Barron Trump to have anything resembling a normal childhood, but as much as possible, this should be the goal. Lazy adults trying to get in a shot in at the Trump family should steer clear of him. Why not focus on substance and tear apart the president’s policies instead? Take the adults to task for the things they do and say, not the clothing or behavior of a child who has been thrust into a forest of cameras without asking for it.