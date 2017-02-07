White House releases the list of terror attacks they feel were not properly covered by the media

Many questioned the White House’s motives after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order restricting travel into the U.S. from seven countries, all majority-Muslim countries.

Monday afternoon at a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer promised a list of attacks the administration felt went under-reported, thus underplaying the concern of radical Islamic terrorism.

“We’ll provide a list later. There’s several instances …There’s a lot of instances that have occurred where I don’t think they’ve gotten the coverage it deserved,” the press secretary said.

The list was released Monday evening. It include attacks on every continent besides South American and Antarctica. The attacks on the list start September 2014, and go through December 2016.





“He felt members of the media don’t always cover some of those events to the extent that other events might get covered,” Spicer told reporters. “Protests will get blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn’t necessarily get the same coverage.”

Included in the list is the Orlando nightclub shooting and the November Paris attack, which many people on Twitter thought was confusing.

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway came under scrutiny late last week when she cited a nonexistent terror attack as justification for Trump’s executive order limiting travel from certain countries.

She referenced the “masterminds of the Bowling Green massacre” in an interview on MSNBC’s “Hardball” with Chris Matthews. She later clarified that she misspoke, and instead meant the radicalized muslims from Bowling Green Kentucky, and cited an ABC article about the correct story.