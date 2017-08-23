Trump’s ex-associates are leaving secret messages on their way out

On Wednesday, President Trump’s envoy the the State Department, Professor Daniel M. Kammen handed in his resignation letter. It was a typical exit, except Kammen’s letter was coded to read “IMPEACH.” The former Trump associate said that he is resigning “in regret.”

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

In his messaging, Kammen follows the lead of the White House’s Committee on the Arts & Humanities — their letter was coded to read “RESIST.” Actor Kal Penn, who led the Committee on the Arts & Humanities, posted the letter on Twitter. Both letters were deciphered by reading the first letter in each paragraph.





Kammen has served with the State Department, Department of Energy and the EPA since 1996. He claimed that he decided to resign “in response to [Trump’s] attacks on core values of the United States.” Kammen wrote “particularly troubling to me is how your response to Charlottesville is consistent with a broader pattern of behavior that enables sexism and racism.”

According to Kammen’s website, he is a professor of energy at the University of California, Berkeley and director of the Renewable and Appropriate Energy Laboratory. He attended Cornell and Harvard and won the Nobel Peace Prize with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The California professor sits on the boards of over ten companies and has authored or co-authored 12 books. He has also provided various levels of government with over 50 reports.