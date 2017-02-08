Warren is silenced for reading old letter by MLK’s wife opposing Sessions and then all hell breaks loose

Senate Republicans turned to an arcane rule to silence Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor Tuesday for criticizing colleague and attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions with the words of Coretta Scott King from 30 years ago.

The wife of Martin Luther King Jr., and civil rights leader wrote in a letter that Sessions, as an acting federal prosecutor in Alabama, used his power to “chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens.” The letter aided in the 1986 voting down of then-nominee Sessions to be a federal court judge.

Warren resurrected the letter in hopes of preventing the Alabama Republican with a sketchy civil rights record from being confirmed as the next Attorney General under President Donald Trump. The letter was written 10 years before Sessions was even elected to the Senate.





On the floor, I read a letter that Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 opposing @SenatorSessions's judicial nomination: https://t.co/mnACXekh8f — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

But Warren was instead stunned by being given a rare Senate rebuke for impugning a fellow senator, and was barred from saying anything more on the Senate floor about the nominee.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren delivers stirring message to Women’s March participants

She had been warned to be aware of the rule, and then later was interrupted by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who said she had “impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama.”

Quoting King technically put Warren, the Massachusetts senator, in violation of Rule 19, which states, in part: “No Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

I spoke out about @SenatorSessions – until @SenateMajLdr McConnell decided to silence me. https://t.co/qbty7x0iLl — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

Warren was appalled.

“I am surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate in the United States Senate,” she said. “I ask leave of the Senate to continue my remarks.”

She added: “I’m reading a letter from Coretta Scott King to the Judiciary Committee from 1986 that was admitted into the record. I’m simply reading what she wrote about what the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be a federal court judge meant and what it would mean in history for her.”

RELATED: Cory Booker against Jeff Sessions’ appointment because of this bipartisan cause

Warren then jumped on her Twitter account to denounce the proceedings.

I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

Tonight @SenateMajLdr silenced Mrs King's voice on the Sen floor – & millions who are afraid & appalled by what's happening in our country. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

Democrats quickly came to the defense of Warren with rebukes of the Republicans in the Senate on Twitter using the hashtag #LetLizSpeak.

It’s unacceptable & inappropriate that @SenWarren was stopped from reading a letter by Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor #LetLizSpeak pic.twitter.com/etP0ZCQlAy — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) February 8, 2017

The suggestion that reciting the words of the great Coretta Scott King by @SenWarren is an attack on a Senator is outrageous. #LetHerSpeak — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 8, 2017

On the other side, Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch tweeted out Rule 19.

Meet Donald Trump’s Cabinet