MSNBC guest hits a new low with this superficial criticism of Ivanka Trump

One can always count on modern-day feminism to make absurd accusations, solely to get back at what they perceive to be that evil patriarchy.

The most recent example is MSNBC contributor Joan Walsh. Her recent comments regarding Ivanka Trump’s very feminine outfit choice at the G20 Summit were off the rails to say the least. Ivanka appeared at the summit in a very lady-like, blush pink dress, which had large bows affixed to each sleeve. During an appearance on MSNBC Live last Sunday, Ms. Walsh just wasn’t having it. She said the following of Ivanka and her attire, as Mediate reports:





With big bows on her sleeve. I mean, I don’t mean to sound sexist — it can be dangerous to comment on what women wear — but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction in terms. And I think that what we see is that in patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value — they are property. And the message that she is sending about her own value, about her place in the White House, and about the place of women in this administration, I think, are really frightening. That’s not a dress that’s made for work. That’s not a dress that’s made to go out in the world and make a difference. That is a dress that is designed to show off your girliness, and, you know, God bless her, show it off, but don’t then tell us that you’re crusading for an equal place for women at the table because you’re not.

Even the host was confused at Walsh’s attempt to make some sort of statement.

“So you can’t be a feminist and be girlie at the same time?” Roberts asked.

“You can be a feminist and be girlie, replied Walsh. “We all have our girlie days, but I think showing up, taking your fathers’s seat in a pink dress with big bows on the sleeves is really an interesting message.”