MSNBC guest hits a new low with this superficial criticism of Ivanka Trump

One can always count on modern-day feminism to make absurd accusations, solely to get back at what they perceive to be that evil patriarchy.
The most recent example is MSNBC contributor Joan Walsh. Her recent comments regarding Ivanka Trump’s very feminine outfit choice at the G20 Summit were off the rails to say the least. Ivanka appeared at the summit in a very lady-like, blush pink dress, which had large bows affixed to each sleeve. During an appearance on MSNBC Live last Sunday, Ms. Walsh just wasn’t having it. She said the following of Ivanka and her attire, as Mediate reports:
With big bows on her sleeve. I mean, I don’t mean to sound sexist — it can be dangerous to comment on what women wear — but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction in terms. And I think that what we see is that in patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value — they are property. And the message that she is sending about her own value, about her place in the White House, and about the place of women in this administration, I think, are really frightening.
That’s not a dress that’s made for work. That’s not a dress that’s made to go out in the world and make a difference. That is a dress that is designed to show off your girliness, and, you know, God bless her, show it off, but don’t then tell us that you’re crusading for an equal place for women at the table because you’re not.
Even the host was confused at Walsh’s attempt to make some sort of statement.
“So you can’t be a feminist and be girlie at the same time?” Roberts asked.
“You can be a feminist and be girlie, replied Walsh. “We all have our girlie days, but I think showing up, taking your fathers’s seat in a pink dress with big bows on the sleeves is really an interesting message.”
RELATED: The people who booed Ivanka Trump for defending her father should be ashamed of themselves
Here’s the video if you want to watch:
Walsh doesn’t have a leg to stand on here. She obviously fumbled in her attempt to criticize femininity, then flipped and tried to defend it as something that can happen on “girlie days.”
Yes, I understand, Ms. Walsh. You didn’t like that Ivanka took her father’s place – albeit briefly – at the G20 summit table. To be sure, it was an odd choice. However, if that’s your issue, focus on that instead of the outfit selection.
Even harsh critics of Ivanka Trump can see that she is an intelligent individual who is invested in this precedent-setting role she has filled in her father’s administration. Should she defend the indefensible or promote policies that deserve rebuke, then that should be denounced, but not the dress she’s wearing.
RELATED: Feminists to Karen Handel: Republican women need not apply
A glaring problem with modern-day feminism is this: those who propagate that worldview do not offer the same “you go, girl!” freedoms to all women. It is an exclusive club. Ivanka’s attire was not some sexist, progress-halting statement designed to lower women to the level of ornamentation. It was a dress. If the same selection had made by a woman subscribing to the same ideology as Ms. Walsh, I dare say such a rebuke never would have occurred. Therein lies the problem.
Modern feminism routinely shames the very feminine as proof of patriarchal domination, but only if it suits them. Women are to be proud of their distinct gender roles and characteristics, but only if they stem from a set structure of beliefs. And as Walsh’s own ludicrous claims make clear, those beliefs themselves are always shifting.
In an attempt to single out Ivanka’s supposed subservience, Walsh herself had a sexist moment, one where she focused more on looks than substance. Whatever you think of Ivanka, she deserves better than that.