Want Your Own Dance Hall? Check Out Ebay.

If you’ve got an extra 100 grand lying around, you could have your very own concert venue.

The historic Swiss Alp Dance Hall in Schulenburg, Texas is up for auction on Ebay. Built in 1900, the owners admit the building has “some wear and tear” from over 100 years of use. The 7,000 square-foot property includes the dance hall, a fully operational café, and two acres of land that offer scenic views of the surrounding hills of Swiss Alps, Texas.

The list of musicians who’ve played the venue include Bob Willis, Johnny Winter, B.J. Thomas, and Stoney LaRue, and its web page describes the venue as “synonymous with good times, great friends, and a rich legacy of musical entertainment.” The venue is still open, but some events have been cancelled until new owners take over, according to the site.





The Swiss Alp dance hall is located off state highway 77, around 70 miles from Austin and 100 miles from Houston according to the posting. As of this writing, the bidding stands at 99,500. The reserve still hasn’t been met, but there’s still 19 more days for you to get your bid in before the dance hall is taken off the market on July 7th.

