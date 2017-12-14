Whether it’s a sibling, significant other, friend, or parent, everyone has an outdoor enthusiast in their life. And while those who love the outdoors are generally well-prepared for whatever nature throws their way, it never hurts to have another gadget or tool for good measure! With the holidays fast approaching, check out these 10 great gift ideas in The Rare Shop that the outdoor enthusiast in your life will love.





UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight: 2-Pack

The UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight provides a huge amount of visibility in darkness with over a mile range and an adjustable zoom design. This 2-pack also includes a storage case, which makes camping with these two flashlights a breeze!

Buy Now: $19.99, reduced from $100 (80% off)

Emergency Multi-Function Radio & Flashlight

This Emergency Multi-Function Radio & Flashlight is an absolute must for emergency situations, especially when electricity is unavailable. This slick multi-function radio tunes in with AM, FM, and WB radio through solar power or a built-in hand crank.

Buy Now: $18.99, reduced from $89.95 (78% off)

Outdoor Nation Rescue Folding Pocket Knife

An Outdoor Nation Rescue Folding Pocket Knife can be easily stored on your outdoor enthusiast’s belt or in their pocket and is the perfect length for many outdoor tasks. This knife’s easy-open thumb stud pops up a 3.25″ 440 stainless blade, making it an ideal rescue tool, too.

Buy Now: $12.99, reduced from $39.99 (67% off)

Outdoor Nation Electronic Noise Canceling Earmuffs

With a rugged and reliable construction, Outdoor Nation Electronic Noise Canceling Earmuffs are the perfect gift for those looking to protect their hearing from noisy outdoor activities. These noise-canceling earmuffs reduce any noise over 82 decibels and are great for shooting, hunting, flying, and more.

Buy Now: $13.99, reduced from $49.99 (72% off)

Bomber Carabiner Paracord Keychain

Although the Bomber Carabiner Paracord Keychain appears to be just that — a rugged keychain — it’s actually 1.5 meters of 550lb military-grade emergency paracord. It will guarantee your outdoor enthusiast is fully prepared for any survival situation.

Buy Now: $10.99, reduced from $23 (52% off)

5-in-1 Survival Flint Fire Starter Bracelet: 2-Pack

Although you can never anticipate a disaster, you can always be prepared for one. The 5-in-1 Survival Flint Flare Starter Bracelet contains a flint, a scraper, a compass, a whistle, and paracord all in one easy to access location — the wrist!

Buy Now: $15.99, reduced from $30 (46% off)

Saberlight Rechargeable Plasma Lighter

With up to 300 uses on a single charge, the Saberlight Rechargeable Plasma Lighter provides a more effective lighting solution for camping. This wind- and splash-proof lighter means no more sitting around freezing cold as someone struggles to start a fire!

Buy Now: $15.95, reduced from $99.99 (84% off)

Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat

After a long day’s hike to the top of a tall peak, it’s nice to simply grab a seat and enjoy the view. With the Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat, you can give the comfort a seat provides to any outdoor enthusiast with this compact and light-weight device that sets up in a jiffy.

Buy Now: $39.95, reduced from $65 (38% off)

Bundeze Bandit Multi-Tool Wallet

The Bundeze Bandit Multi-Tool Wallets not only stores money, but also boasts metric and standard wrenches, Phillips and Regular bits, and a bottle opener which your outdoor enthusiast may use more than anything else.

Buy Now: $21, reduced from $25 (16% off)

1HYDRO Series Filtration Bottle

Using an advanced filtration system, the 1HYRDO Series Filtration Bottle removes up to 99.99% of all bacteria from water sources, keeping it in a drinkable state even when there’s not potable water around. This chemical-free portable water bottle filters up to 1,500 liters of clean and safe drinking water on a single filter.

Buy Now: $29.99, reduced from $129 (76% off)