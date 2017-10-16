4 reasons you should turn this app on whenever you browse online

As cyber-attackers become more sophisticated every day, and net neutrality regulations are constantly under fire, it’s a good idea to invest in some web surfing safeguards to protect yourself and your identity. And when it comes to Internet security, Disconnect is an all-in-one app. Read on to discover why The New York Times, LifeHacker, PCMag, TechCrunch and Ars Technica have all featured it:

1. IT IMPROVES BROWSER SPEED

Under normal circumstances, your everyday web browsing is subject to infiltration by various trackers and malware, which can drastically slow down your devices. Disconnect blocks tracking requests from connecting to your devices, which increases website loading speed and decreases battery drain.





2. IT SECURES YOUR DATA

Although some web tracking exists merely to serve you more specific ads, there are more nefarious forms of tracking that aim to harvest your private data without your consent. Disconnect hides this data from companies, government agencies, and cybercriminals, allowing you to browse in peace.

3. IT CLOAKS YOUR IDENTITY

Wherever you roam on the web, you leave behind a trail that your ISP and other interlopers can use to identify you. Disconnect’s VPN technology encrypts your internet connection and masks your IP address, so you can maintain the privacy you deserve.

4. IT UNLOCKS BLOCKED CONTENT

There’s nothing more frustrating than being locked out of a website, service or app simply because you’re browsing from a different part of the world. Disconnect hides your location, so you can watch region-blocked content to your heart’s content.



You can get a three-year subscription to Disconnect here, for only $29 — a major reduction from the regular price of $150. Rare readers can also save an additional 15% off with coupon code: VPN15.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.