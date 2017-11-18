Menu
Hearing is one of the most important senses we have, but often the last we think to protect. According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 15 percent of American adults have trouble hearing.



That’s why every sport shooter, loud machine operator, pilot, or anyone who engages in occasional yard work should probably do so with ear protection. That’s where these OutDoor Nation Electronic Noise Cancelling Earmuffs come in handy. Normal earmuffs just stifle sound, creating a barrier for the sound to enter your ear. Noise canceling headphones better neutralize incoming sound waves to keep your ears safer. OutDoor Nation has created earmuffs that are designed to endure in harsh weather and rough terrain. They will reduce any noise over 82 decibels, and automatically shuts off noise above 85 decibels. They’re easy to fold up for storage, and even come with a built-in speaker to communicate with others without taking off the earmuffs.

At 72 percent off, these OutDoor Nation Electronic Noise Cancelling Earmuffs are currently just $14.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.

