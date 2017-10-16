How to easily create your own real haunted house this year

Let’s face it: To for a truly frightening and thrilling haunted house this year, you’ll need more than a few cobwebs draped over the door with Monster Mash playing in the background.

Take your haunted house game to the next level with some spectacular effects that take advantage of the magic of technology with AtmosFX Digital Holiday Decorations. All you need is a flash drive, TV, monitor or projector to bring a ton of terrifying digital decorations to life. Attract curious passersby to your porch with a paranormal display, or entertain trick-or-treaters with dancing ghosts in your window.





Thinking of outfitting your home for Halloween but considering gearing up for Christmas instead? The credit you purchase today is redeemable for practically any digital decoration in the extensive AtmosFX library—meaning you can use your credits for Halloween, Christmas, New Years, or any holiday you like.

Easily transform your home into the most thrilling and talked-about house on the block with AtmosFEAR for just $39.99 HERE. And for a limited time, you can enter the coupon code ATMOSFX15 at checkout in order to get an additional 15 percent off.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.