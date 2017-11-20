Out and about traveling or working for a good chunk of the day? Stressing over the safety of the people, pets, and personal belongings that matter to you most? With JS Innovations Wifi Smart Home Security Cameras, you can monitor your home, office, or any other space from the comfort and convenience of your smartphone.





JS EPEX — the simple, instant plug-and-play smart camera — is easy to set up. Just connect EPEX to an internet router, download the COT Pro app on your smartphone, and instantly control multiple cameras (sold individually) in a matter of seconds. Plus, the live or recorded footage you watch — captured online and locally as well as at night through night vision technology — will be in 720p HD. Meaning, you’re guaranteed crystal clear video and complete peace of mind!

In addition, this innovative video surveillance system lets you communicate remotely with individuals through its built-in microphone and speaker. Last but not least, JS EPEX sends you email notifications when something seems amiss in its environment.

You can pick up a JS EPEX at The Rare Shop now for 30% off of $225 at just $157.

