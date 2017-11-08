Securely and Freely Surf the Web with This Top-Rated VPN

In a day and age when connecting to the internet for work and play is the norm, it’s important to protect your online activity. With a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited, you can guard your online privacy and bypass regional web content restrictions.

VPN Unlimited is a one-stop solution for protecting your WiFi and cellular connections, securing your online activity, and overcoming digital content barriers. Named PC Mag‘s top VPN in 2016, VPN Unlimited secures public WiFi connections by hiding and encrypting your data. Meaning, you can access your private information on a public WiFi network and rest easy knowing it won’t fall into the wrong hands! Plus, this VPN solution provides you with an unlimited high-speed internet connection and unlimited traffic bandwidth, which ensures you don’t need to stress over data usage.





In addition, VPN Unlimited’s selection of usable servers is constantly growing. Currently, you’re able to connect to more than 1,000 servers in 70+ locations across 50+ countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan. You’re even able to quickly switch servers and app operating with this expansive global network! Last but not least, this VPN solution protects you from digital deviants —malware, ransomware, tracking systems, and pesky ads — thanks to the newly added DNS Firewall, which is a powerful addition to this award-winning virtual private network.

Start surfing the web securely and freely today by picking up a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimted in The Rare Shop for $49.99.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.