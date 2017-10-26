These 100% wireless earbuds give you complete listening freedom

Even though wireless is the way of the future, plenty of so-called “wireless” earbuds don’t eliminate them completely. But these 1Voice Bluetooth 100% Wirefree Earbuds are changing the name of the game with a totally unfettered design free of any cords.

Using the most cutting-edge 4.2 Bluetooth technology and a minimalist design, these earbuds fit comfortably in your ears for just about any activity, whether you’re taking a call on the road or working out at the gym. Best of all, they’ll deliver audio with crystal clear fidelity — without falling out the way other wireless earbuds do.





These lightweight, comfortable earbuds include a speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery and mic in each earbud. They’ll work independently or paired, and play for up to four hours without needing a recharge.

Move around naturally to the sound of your favorite songs. Usually, the 1Voice Bluetooth 100% Wirefree Earbuds are $119, but you can get them HERE now for $32, or 73% off the usual price.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.