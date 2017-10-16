These super bright flashlights will help keep you safe during an emergency

Whether you like to go on long walks at night, enjoy spur of the moment camping trips or just want to be prepared in case of an emergency, you need to have a good flashlight.

This UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight provides total visibility during power outages, sojourns into the wilderness, or natural disaster emergencies. It’s the perfect addition to your backpack or car trunk, and may come in handy when you least expect it.

With 500 lumens of power, the UltraBright stays true to its name. Its variable brightness settings are great for cutting through darkness and fog to provide clear visibility on the trail or at the campsite —or making your way through a darkened house when a breaker blows out. Its adjustable zoom can cast a beam of light up to one mile, so you’ll always know what’s ahead. And with its durable alloy build and a long-lasting battery, it’s suitable for heavy-duty use.





Get twice the light by purchasing this 2-pack of UltraBright Flashlights for $17.99 HERE, an 82% reduction from its usual price of $100.00. Rare readers can save an additional 15% off when they enter coupon code: SAVE15 at checkout.

