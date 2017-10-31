This $20 solar battery is here to make sure you don’t run out of juice

Have you ever been out and about and realized that your phone or your tablet has almost no power left? That has happened to us recently – and it wasn’t good. Fortunately, there is the Water-Resistant Dual-USB Solar Charger to the rescue.

This durable (5000mAh) battery charges by USB or by solar power, and works with any USB-compatible device. It can charge up to two devices at once. And if you are ever stuck in the dark you have access to the LED flashlight on the charger. Plus, with its stylish anti-skin design this product can withstand both water and dust. And most importantly, it’s perfect for those long flights, road trips, beach excursions and and camping expeditions.





Let’s face it – you need to keep your devices charged for those moments when you really need them. So why not invest in ensuring you always have power? Usually, this Water-Resistant Dual-USB Solar Charger is $29, but you can get it on sale now for $19.99.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.