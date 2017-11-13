This double layer smart umbrella is here to protect you from the elements

Whether it’s raining cats and dogs or blistering hot outside, weather plays a significant role in your daily life. And while weather can’t always be predicted, you can always be ready! With the SwissTek Double Layer Smart Umbrella, you can go about your day-to-day activities with peace of mind by conveniently and effectively keeping out rain and harmful UV rays.

Created with an innovative reverse-folding design, this umbrella opens from the top rather than the bottom. Meaning, it’s easier to open, close, and store than conventional umbrellas. Plus, its reverse-folding design lets you stand the umbrella vertically, which helps to efficiently drain water after use. Better yet, the wet part of your umbrella remains on the inside when folded to prevent dripping. No more dealing with streaks of water in your home or at the office after a quick romp in the rain.





In addition to keeping out rain, this windproof umbrella protects you from harmful ultraviolet light. Crafted with UV-protecting fabric, this umbrella shelters you from heat and sunlight, especially on the hottest and sunniest days of the year. Not to mention its ergonomic C-shaped grip goes around your wrist and frees up both hands. With this two pack of smart umbrellas, strolling along the beach with your partner or taking the dog out for a walk on hot, sunny days has never been easier.

Never let the weather rain on your parade again and pick up a two pack of SwissTek Double Layer Smart Umbrella for over $100 off at The Rare Shop at just $33.

