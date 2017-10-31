This hi-res dashcam for your car is on sale for just $25

You can be the safest driver out there — but even the safest drivers are at risk of a crash. And when you’re driving the next lane over from the guy steering with his knees while eating hot soup, you want an extra set of eyes that have your back.

That extra set of eyes is called the Hi-Res Car DashCam. The dashcam is pretty hands-off: just turn it on when you’re driving to get continuous footage of your drive. And even if you forget to turn it on, it’s still looking out for you. Even when turned off, the cam will record what’s going on if your car suddenly jerks or shakes.







It operates as both a recorder and a digital camera, so if you’re ever in an accident, you’ll have clear evidence that’ll help you protect yourself. Use the included 8GB microSD card to get two hours of recording time, or pop in a 32GB microSD card (not included) for even more capacity. The cam attaches easily with a suction cup and is small enough that it stays completely out of the way when you’re driving.



The Rare Shop has the Hi-Res Car DashCam for 79% off right now, so pick it up before your next car ride — it’s just $24.99.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.