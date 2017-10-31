This high-def action camera costs way less than a GoPro

The Activeon CX 1080p WiFi Action Camera is a much more affordable action camera than a GoPro. The camera, which has a built-in battery, simple two-button control, and four fields-of-vision also features advanced components that allow you to record 1080p HD video at 30fps. You can even take time-lapse photos and videos and upload them directly to Instagram with Activeon’s built-in WiFi system and video recording app. The camera’s 5M Pixel CMOS sensor and F/2.0 lens will capture anything and everything, from the exciting outdoor adventure selfies to the mundane home videos.







The Activeon CX Action Camera has a lot of cool features without the ridiculous price tag of a GoPro. And it’s waterproof up to 196 feet, so you can continue doing those shower beer reviews with the confidence that they won’t wreck your camera.



Buy one now for $39.99, which is a steep discount of 60% off $99.99 for a limited time.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.