This may be the most unique fidget toy out there

Although it certainly still falls within the category of “fidget spinner,” this offering from TEC Accessories is certainly the most unique in both function and form that we have seen. And that’s because, rather than building a body that spins around a ball bearing, this one uses a neodymium magnetized central hub – machined from lightweight and supremely tough grade 5 titanium – and a no-friction stainless steel traction ball that literally orbits around it.

Weighing in at less than 2 ounces and offering functionality as both a fidget device and spinning top, this pocket-friendly EDC fidget toy is the absolute best option for anyone that wants to benefit from the science of fidgeting, but won’t be caught dead with a traditional spinner. You can get one here for over 50% off the normal price.



