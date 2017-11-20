Menu
Get a Great Deal on Outdoorsman Earmuffs & Protect Your Ears on a Budget
Whether you’re planning a flight back home for the holidays or looking forward to a long vacation to multiple destinations, you’ll want to travel in total comfort. Instead of lugging around all your essentials — pillow, personal carry-on, etc. — why not use something that’ll help you streamline, organize and carry all your necessities with ease? And no, we don’t mean another piece of luggage — check out the BauBax Sweatshirt: the most crowdfunded apparel item on Kickstarter ever.


This sweatshirt does a whole lot more than just make you look good (although it does that, too) — it’ll do everything from help you sleep better during your red-eye to get you through that security line with a little more ease. It even includes a built-in inflatable neck pillow with a lightning quick two-second inflation and one-press deflation time, a detachable hood, and an eye mask.

And just in case you have work you want to finish during your layover, or activities with old buddies you need to coordinate once you land? There’s a tablet pocket, passport pocket, sunglass pocket, earphone holders and water-resistant phone pocket.

If that group hangout with your friends happens to occur on a mountain, this is a perfect snowboarding or ski jacket, with built-in gloves, microfiber cloth, neoprene lined drink pocket, portable charging pocket, blanket pocket and double lined hand-warming pockets — perfect for chilling in the snow.

Usually, the BauBax Sweatshirt is $200 — but you can get it now for $109.99, or a massive discount of 53% off the original price. You can also find  This is the best deal you’re gonna find outside of Black Friday. In case you’re looking for alternate styles, you can find the BauxBax Windbreaker here & women’s versions of both the sweatshirt & windbreaker here.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.

