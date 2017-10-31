This pocket-sized air purifier is here to un-stink your car

Food, cigarette smoke, sweat, pet odors, and other olfactory intruders add up over the years, making you long for the days when your vehicle smelled more like clean upholstery and fresh rubber and less like a foot.



Sure, pine tree air fresheners can improve the situation somewhat, but they only cover up the root cause. Don’t just mask the odors in your car—purify them. This Car Plug-In Air Purifier is the smart way to eliminate unsavory smells at the source.





With its built-in ionizer, this pocket-sized air purifier improves the air quality in your vehicle without producing an offensive artificial fragrance. Just plug it into your car’s power outlet (the one that kind of looks like a cigarette lighter but isn’t) and it will go to work, eliminating cigar and cigarette smoke and other offending contaminants in seconds. It even neutralizes dust, dander, bacteria, and pollen—a huge win for allergy sufferers.



The Car Plug-In Air Purifier is regularly available for $89.00, but can be had here for $19.99 for a limited time.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.