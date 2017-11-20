Menu
Are your valuables vulnerable when traveling? How about inconvenient to access? Whether you’re on the move or looking for a smarter way to guard your personal belongings, the iKeyp Pro-Safe securely and conveniently stores your private goods for complete peace of mind.


Whether it’s prescription medicine, a passport, or important work documents, this smart safe gives you 24/7 security monitoring and quick access via your smartphone, keypad, or backup key. Installed in seconds through a patented expandable wing system, the iKeyp is incredibly simple to pack up. Meaning, traveling with your valuables is a breeze!

Plus, it sends real-time notifications and reminders about items in your safe as well as alerts if it’s been tampered with. Sealed away in humidity-resistant storage, your personal goods are protected by the safe’s built-in siren that sounds against unauthorized access.

Pick up the iKeyp Pro-Safe in the Rare Shop for $124.99, 16% off its original price of $149.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.

Rare Commerce Team

