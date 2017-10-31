You can take a seat virtually anywhere with this collapsible chair

Brilliant ideas can sometimes be surprisingly simple. We can now add the Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat to that list, which, like its name implies, allows you to sit comfortably regardless of where you are. This knee-saving gadget is usually priced at $65, but you can grab one for just $40 (that’s 38 percent off) for a limited time.

The Sitpack allows you to take a hassle-free seat anywhere you are regardless of the terrain (thanks to a rugged alligator foot clamp) and is fully adjustable to fit people of all heights, and is perfect when there isn’t a chair to be found.





The Sitpack easily folds up into a compact unit that can fit in your back pocket, and weighs only 1.3 pounds (although it can carry the weight of someone weighing 286 pounds). It’s also small at only a few inches taller than a beer can when packed up.

The Sitpack is also specifically designed to keep your spine in a healthy position and keeps your legs just active enough to prevent pelvic discomfort. Give your legs a much-deserved break with the Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible seat for just $40.

