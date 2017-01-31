’90s hit-maker Lorrie Morgan lets loose on the state of today’s country music

As the years go by, it’s no surprise that country music changes with each and every passing day. There are new sounds and new artists that ensure that the genre continues to grow and flourish. Yet, many of us continue to yearn for the country music of old, including ’90s hit-maker Lorrie Morgan.

“I really don’t even know what current country music is anymore,” she said in a recent interview with “Florida Today.” “I am as flabbergasted as anyone and have no idea what is country and what is not anymore. I am not a fan of country today. Me and Pam Tillis are going to go into the studio soon and record a traditional country album. Today’s country can’t be differentiated between pop, and you can’t tell them apart. Don’t mistake what I am saying, I love pop music. If you are going to be in the country category and call yourself a country artist, then stick with it.”





Well, then.

Certainly Lorrie has every right to express her strong opinion, as she dominated the 1990s with hits such as “A Picture of Me (Without You),” “Five Minutes,” “Watch Me” and “What Part of No,” and she is the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan. Currently out on tour in support of her 2016 album, “Letting Go…Slow,” Lorrie last teamed up with Pam on the collaboration album “Dos Divas” back in 2013.