Since Apple announced the release of the first iPhone in 2007, more than a billion have sold. To this day, when new generations are released, hundreds line up outside of retail stores to get a piece of new technology.

RELATED: Warning: Do not buy these knockoff iPhone chargers

“People don’t know what they want until you show it to them,” past Apple CEO Steve Jobs said. Over the years, the iPhone has seen plenty of facelifts while sales continue to grow.

Are you one of the many iPhone users?