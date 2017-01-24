A British actor put Piers Morgan in his place for his opinion of women’s marches around the globe

Actor Ewan McGregor cancelled a planned appearance on “Good Morning Britain,” this week after he found out that entertainer Piers Morgan was one of the program’s hosts.

“Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

McGregor has never shied away from his politics and frequently uses his social media accounts to draw attention to causes he cares about and express concern about President Donald Trump.





On Saturday January 21, 2017, millions of men and women marched across the world in solidarity for women’s rights. Many marched to express their disdain for President Trump and his policy positions as they pertain to women, especially healthcare.

Morgan later responded to McGregor’s cancellation in a series of tweets about the actor.

“And I’m not having any of his pro-feminist claptrap given his support for child rapist Polanski,” Morgan said.

When someone said that they would watch a fight between the two, Morgan insulted the actor, saying he would run away at the first chance.

“On today’s form, he’d run away at the sound of the 1st bell,” Morgan wrote.

One of Morgans’ biggest criticisms about the march was the violent rhetoric he felt pop singer Madonna used when talking about the Trump White House.

In an article about the incident for the Daily Mail, Morgan referred to McGregor as a twerp.