A country mama reflects on the true love of her life

Birthdays are joyous celebrations filled with family, friends, present and hopefully one scrumptious birthday cake. But when you are a parent, you quickly realize that your child’s birthday means so much more than that.

Because a child’s birthday symbolizes so much more than just another year of life. To a parent, it symbolizes another 365 days with this human being that you call your child. It symbolizes 12 months of achievements, challenges, highs and lows, and wonderful days and tough nights. It symbolizes yet another year of doing the most incredible job on this earth.





Jana Kramer can attest to this, as she celebrated her daughter’s first birthday on Jan. 31.

“A year ago today my life forever changed for the better,” Jana shared on her social media channels. “I can’t believe my sweet little girl is ONE today. Happy birthday my beautiful girl. You have taught momma so much already…patience, forgiveness, grace, and what true love really is. No matter what I do in this life, being your momma is by far the greatest job and joy I will ever have.”

We couldn’t have said it any better, Jana.

Happy birthday to you both.