A Dutch TV show mocked President Trump with a great, grand, really fantastic infomercial about their tiny nation

One of the more prevalent upsides to the election according to conservatives is that President Donald Trump is going to restore the respect that America has lost in the international community. However, judging by the marches that took place around the globe last weekend, that might not be the perfect way to describe the new administration.

RELATED: Canada’s version of “The Daily Show” gives hilarious obituary of America following election of Donald Trump

One Dutch TV show decided to introduce themselves to the new President on the United States with an infomercial about their tiny nation (about 16.8 million people live in the country). The voice-over in the video sounded eerily similar to Trump himself who, saying, “We speak Dutch. It’s the best language in the world. We’ve got all the best words. All the other languages failed. Danish — total disaster. German is not even a real language.”





RELATED: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was at the inauguration to roast Trump supporters and protesters alike

They advertised a “Ponypark” which has “the best ponies,” and you can even “grab them by the pony.” They also claimed that they built a great wall to protect them from all the water from Mexico. They requested, “We understand it’s going to be America first, but can we just say: The Netherlands second?”