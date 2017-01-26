A fast food worker accused of putting menstrual blood on a burger has turned herself in to the police

Eighteen-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel has turned herself in to the Columbus Police Department in Mississippi more than a week and half after being accused of knowingly serving a customer a burger contaminated by her menstrual blood.
The alleged incident took place on Jan. 7 at Jack’s Family Restaurant and was witnessed by a coworker, according to WTVA.
RELATED: A fast food employee is accused of doing the most vile thing to a customer’s burger — grab your barf bags
Police issued the warrant for Samuel’s arrest after a Facebook post by the mother of the witnessing employee spread like wildfire. The post included a recording.
Tabatha Hollins posted on Facebook that her 16-year-old daughter was fired from her job at Jack’s Family Restaurant “false[ly] reporting” the alleged incident Samuel has since been arrested for.
Here’s what she wrote:
I WANT EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT JACKS IN COLUMBUS,MS IS NASTY!!! My daughter saw another worker put her period blood and lick cheese that went on a customers burger. My daughter told the asst that was on duty and the asst still brought the food out to the customer!!! We called the store to try and talk to the general manager and they wouldn’t give her the numbers to get a hold of a manager. We then called corporate who again did nothing!! They called my daughter in today and told her she was to resign or quit when she asked why they told her because her family made false reports! Well here is your false report the girl is on recording telling my daughter they can’t prove anything cause they didn’t have video!! There is a poor woman walking around not knowing anything. So if u went to Jack’s between 10:00pm and 10:30pm on 1/7/2017 and u order the big jack with a sprite u got more then ketchup!!!
Hollins included a cell phone recording in the post of conversation between her daughter and the employee in question. She would follow up with a comment saying that a Jack’s regional manager admitted in a meeting that the restaurant, in her words, “dropped the ball.”
RELATED: Put down your food before reading this story of what a Mississippi drive-thru worker did to a customer’s burger
One of the earlier statements from the restaurant stated that Samuel had been fired “several days ago for unrelated reasons and no longer works for [the restaurant]” and that Jack’s was “[not aware of allegations] at the time of her dismissal.”
Hollins later suggested there was some sort of cover-up going on.
The restaurant has since released a complete statement in the latter days of the investigation:
Jack’s Family Restaurants has recently been notified by the Columbus Police Department that they have issued an arrest warrant for a former restaurant employee accused of alleged food tampering. Jack’s fully supports the police department’s efforts to determine if there was any wrongdoing in this case. The company has cooperated fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.
While these allegations are an isolated incident and appear to be the actions of a single person, we take them very seriously. Food safety is our number one priority and the company has a zero tolerance policy for any violation of our stringent food handling procedures.
Upon learning of this alleged incident, the company immediately launched an internal investigation and simultaneously engaged the services of a third-party investigator to conduct its own independent investigation. As part of our internal investigation, we have reviewed several hours of restaurant surveillance footage and interviewed all employees working during the shift in question. Both of these investigations are still ongoing.
Jack’s has also been in contact with local authorities and the Lowndes County Health Department, which conducted a restaurant inspection on Wednesday January 11th. The restaurant received an “A” rating during this inspection.
For years, Jack’s has employed various hiring and training practices for all of our team members including pre-employment and random drug testing, as well as an employment screening program to make sure that they fit our culture of providing quality service to our guests. This alleged action by a single person, is not representative of our many dedicated and loyal team members who take pride in serving each and every guest with smiling faces and friendly service.
While we are eager to bring this investigation to a close, we are also committed to working hard to win back the trust of our guests in Columbus MS.