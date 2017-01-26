A fast food worker accused of putting menstrual blood on a burger has turned herself in to the police

Eighteen-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel has turned herself in to the Columbus Police Department in Mississippi more than a week and half after being accused of knowingly serving a customer a burger contaminated by her menstrual blood.

The alleged incident took place on Jan. 7 at Jack’s Family Restaurant and was witnessed by a coworker, according to WTVA.

Police issued the warrant for Samuel’s arrest after a Facebook post by the mother of the witnessing employee spread like wildfire. The post included a recording.

Tabatha Hollins posted on Facebook that her 16-year-old daughter was fired from her job at Jack’s Family Restaurant “false[ly] reporting” the alleged incident Samuel has since been arrested for.

Here’s what she wrote:

I WANT EVERYONE TO KNOW THAT JACKS IN COLUMBUS,MS IS NASTY!!! My daughter saw another worker put her period blood and lick cheese that went on a customers burger. My daughter told the asst that was on duty and the asst still brought the food out to the customer!!! We called the store to try and talk to the general manager and they wouldn’t give her the numbers to get a hold of a manager. We then called corporate who again did nothing!! They called my daughter in today and told her she was to resign or quit when she asked why they told her because her family made false reports! Well here is your false report the girl is on recording telling my daughter they can’t prove anything cause they didn’t have video!! There is a poor woman walking around not knowing anything. So if u went to Jack’s between 10:00pm and 10:30pm on 1/7/2017 and u order the big jack with a sprite u got more then ketchup!!!

Hollins included a cell phone recording in the post of conversation between her daughter and the employee in question. She would follow up with a comment saying that a Jack’s regional manager admitted in a meeting that the restaurant, in her words, “dropped the ball.”

One of the earlier statements from the restaurant stated that Samuel had been fired “several days ago for unrelated reasons and no longer works for [the restaurant]” and that Jack’s was “[not aware of allegations] at the time of her dismissal.”

Hollins later suggested there was some sort of cover-up going on.

The restaurant has since released a complete statement in the latter days of the investigation: