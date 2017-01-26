A filmmaker compared Ivanka Trump to a canine, only to get barked at by this surprising contingent

Another Twitter critic of President Donald Trump is feeling the online wrath of the new leader’s many supporters, who are ready to fight back in his name.

But “Avengers” producer Joss Whedon, an outspoken critic of Trump, is also feeling the heat from some of his own fans following a tweet that called Ivanka Trump a Pekingese and her husband, Trump adviser Jared Kushner, a “Voldemort in training.”

Hey, keep your eyes on this fucking prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game pic.twitter.com/SNsuYdqlIp — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 24, 2017

Whedon was slammed by Trump supporters but, perhaps to his surprise, many of his own fans also expressed dismay at his harsh take.





Here are some examples of the critical tweets Whedon’s supporters sent his way.

Whedon posted numerous tweets directed at Trump during the campaign and up to the inauguration, with some comparing the new administration to the Nazi regime.

On Wednesday he tweeted, “We have dictator. Wow. We’re THAT country now.”

Clearly though, the avalanche of negative tweets sent Whedon’s way won’t stop him from expressing his thoughts on Twitter. He sent out a few more anti-Trump tweets Wednesday.

When I think about fleeing the country pic.twitter.com/Vcv9ZUbpp5 — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 25, 2017