A Florida teen took drastic action after catching his roommate drinking his juice box

Tavage Tobler, a Florida teenager, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing his roommate in the face during a fight over a Minute Maid juice box.

The incident happened earlier this week at their residence in St. Augustine. According to the police report, the 18-year-old suspect stabbed the middle-aged victim in the lower left jaw, “causing permanent disfigurement and bodily harm.”

Tobler told police that the fight started when he noticed his roommate, whose identity has not been released, drinking his juice box. Things turned physical when the victim started to put his finger in Tobler’s face, and the victim was subsequently attacked from behind.





Tobler claims he only hit the victim in the face and insists he didn’t stab him. Authorities, however, have already located the knife used in the altercation.

Tobler is being held at the St. John’s County Jail on $5,000 bond.