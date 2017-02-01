A letter from a Democrat to his Republican neighbor after Reagan’s election shows how much times have changed

A letter posted on the internet that the uploader claims was sent from a Democrat neighbor to his Republican grandfather after Ronald Reagan was elected president is getting a lot of attention.

“My grandfather showed me a note his neighbor wrote him when President Reagan won the election,” SargaronSalad wrote.

Many think the letter shows how much things have changed in politics and in how people treat one another because of it.





Here’s what the lighthearted letter says:

Dear Don, The election is over, the talking is done. My party lost, your party won. Let us be friends again, arguments past. I’ll hug your elephant, you kiss my ass. Jack

The rhyming ‘let’s be friends’ letter ends with a flourish — “I’ll hug your elephant, you kiss my ass” — a clever reference to Republican Party and Democratic Party symbols.

People commenting on the post seemed to be in agreement that “these days are over.”