A major media news outlet apologizes after spreading “fake news” about WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer

In an age where Americans are increasingly stating concern for fake news, media outlets are treading lightly in an effort to maintain their viewers’ trust.
ABC News did not take such careful consideration and was forced to apologize as a result.
The media outlet misrepresented a series of tweets by Ari Fleischer, press secretary for former President George W. Bush, as highly critical of current White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
Fleischer complained about ABC’s actions over Twitter.
He even retweeted the following:
The following apology was eventually made:
“Nightline aired a segment Monday night about the first three days of the new administration including Sean Spicer’s statement to the press on Saturday. As part of the report, we interviewed former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer. In editing the piece for air, his quote was shortened and as a result his opinions mischaracterized. We are fixing the piece online to include his full quote and context.”
“We apologize and regret the error,” the statement said.
Fleischer publicly thanked ABC for the correction:
