A major retail store is dumping Ivanka Trump, but they insist it’s not about politics

Retailer Nordstrom is parting ways with Ivanka Trump.

Bloomberg reported that the department store chain is no longer working with Ivanka Trump for the fall season and is reducing the amount of Trump merchandise stocked.

RELATED: Here is how Ivanka Trump allegedly responded to the dress scandal from the weekend

Bloomberg cited an unnamed source on the information, but Nordstrom confirmed the news in multiple tweet replies to different customers. Nordstrom and Ivanka Trump declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Elle reported that Trump’s clothing and accessories line was no longer accessible on the Nordstrom website.





When asked about the news by customers on Twitter, Nordstrom said it was based on performance of Trump’s products.

“It’s not a political decision for us. We carry thousands of brands and making edits to our offering based on performance is part of the regular rhythm of our business,” the retailer said in two tweets.

“We make our buying decisions season by season,” the retailer said.

RELATED: These eerie photos of an abandoned mall in Kansas City are surprisingly heartbreaking

The same remarks were echoed in Nordstrom’s emailed statement to Fortune:

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Nordstrom initially partnered with Trump in 2011 when she launched her footwear line. Trump also has eyewear, kids’ shoes, jewelry, handbags and clothes in her clothing collection.

Nordstrom had been under pressure from the #GrabYourWallet campaign, which calls for a boycott of companies that do business with the Trump family.