A NASCAR legend makes a crucial decision about his future in racing

There is always a certain amount of pomp and circumstance surrounding the Daytona 500. But this year’s race just became even more intriguing.

In an announcement on Jan. 26, legendary NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip announced that this year’s Daytona 500 will be his last. In fact, after the race, NASCAR.com says that the FOX Sports Analyst “will call it a career in NASCAR.”

“I have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows at the Great American Race,” Michael said in a press release. “But when you are a NASCAR racer who has the privilege of racing here, you love Daytona no matter what happens. In my 30th and final Daytona 500, I am just going to enjoy every moment and be happy that Aaron’s has given me one more opportunity to hoist the Harley J. Earl trophy.”





His current sponsor also tweeted out a confirmation about Michael’s retirement.

Indeed, Michael goes into the Daytona 500 with just as good of chance to take home the trophy than anyone else. Not only does he reign supreme in restrictor plate races, but NASCAR fans will also recall that Michael won the race in both 2001 and 2003.

And while Michael has only been racing in about four races a year for the past several years, it will be tough to get used to not having a ‘Waltrip’ out on the track any longer.